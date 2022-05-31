PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tuesday will be hot and humid all day. This has prompted the Department of Environmental Protection to issue a code orange for the Philadelphia region. It’s a warning about unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly, or people with medical conditions like asthma, heart or lung diseases.

Eyewitness News was in Camden where officials are also concerned about air quality and heat. Officers have been checking in on some of the most vulnerable on the senior watch list, handing out cases of water to help keep them hydrated during this extremely hot day.

If possible, stay inside where it’s cool, drink lots of water, and use air conditioners and fans.

If you find that you’re coming down with a heat-related illness, reach out to a physician.

Health officials are also urging the public to check on loved ones as temperatures extend to dangerous levels.

“What we do is hit every single house individually to ensure they’re getting cold water, making sure they’re safe while it’s hot,” Peter McPherson of the Camden Police Department said.

The heat advisory in Camden County will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile in Philadelphia, all public schools were dismissed early due to the heat.

You can locate a cooling center in Philadelphia, here. To find a cooling center in Camden County, click here.