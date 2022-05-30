THORNDALE, Pa. (CBS) – A road rage incident took a deadly turn, ending in gunfire and leaving two women dead in Chester County. Police say the suspect shot and killed two women outside a home near the 300 block of Glencrest Road in Coatesville, around 11 p.m. Sunday.
The shooter then lead officers on a chase to a nearby Wawa at the intersection of Route 340 and Route 30 in Thorndale.
CBS3 received cell phone video from viewers who witnessed the end of the police pursuit where more than a dozen patrol cars were at the intersection.
Employees at the Wawa say they were asked to stay inside with their customers and away from the windows while police apprehended the suspect.
The suspect was taken into custody.
Meanwhile, employees and customers at Wawa say they were all safe, but the ordeal was something they will remember.