PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating eight separate shootings from Saturday night into Sunday that killed six people and injured seven others. A 9-year-year old child and a man were shot and killed on the 2100 block of Carver Street in the city’s Wissinoming neighborhood on Sunday night, police say.

They were pronounced dead at the hospital. Police tell Eyewitness News the two were father and son.

A double shooting in Fairhill has left a 56-year-old man and a 33-year-old women dead, according to police.

In the city’s Overbrook section, police say a young man, approximately 18 to 21 years old, was shot multiple times and killed on Sunday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in a rear alleyway on the 6300 block of West Columbia Avenue around 1:45 p.m. The man was transported to the hospital by police and pronounced dead at 1:58 p.m.

A 49-year-old man was shot once in the back and killed in North Philadelphia, according to police. The shooting happened on the 3300 block of Philip Street around 9:30 a.m.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m. at Temple University Hospital.

In the city’s Logan section, a triple shooting left two teenage boys and a man injured. Police say the 17-year-old boy was targeted in the shooting. His 16-year-old friend was shot during the incident.

The 63-year-old man was shot in his home. Police say he lives next door to the target. The bullet entered the residence from outside and hit the 63-year-old man in his left hand, according to police.

They’re all in stable condition.

A double shooting in Strawberry Mansion on Sunday morning injured a 23-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, police say. The man was shot seven times throughout his body and drove himself to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. He was placed in stable condition.

The 20-year-old woman was shot once in her right forearm. She refused medical treatment, according to police.

A 31-year-old man was shot once in his left leg during a fight with another man in West Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened on the 5900 block of Market Street just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say they made an arrest and recovered a weapon. The man was placed in stable condition.

In Philly’s Torresdale neighborhood, police say a 26-year-old man was shot once in his right leg. The incident happened on the 3900 block of Rowena Drive around 10 p.m. on Saturday. He was placed in stable condition.

Police say an arrest was made and a weapon was recovered.

