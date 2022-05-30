MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Hundreds of people gathered in Media under sunny skies Monday morning for the annual Memorial Day parade.

Stitched in the fabric of America on this day is remembrance.

Main Streets close, replaced by marching veterans, rolling emergency vehicles and classic cars, little leagues and blaring bands trumpeting patriotic tunes.

“We try not to miss it,” Ron Channell said.

The Channell family from Ridley Park has curbside seating on Media’s idyllic State Street.

Channell sits here taking in the sights while remembering his own father’s sacrifice during World War II — he was Sgt. William F. Channell.

“He was actually wounded, came into the Normandy invasion, wounded in France, spent the whole year in the hospital,” Channell said. “They were ready to send him back to the front line when the war ended. He still had shrapnel in him ’til the day he died.”

The parade gives way to a more somber moment on the steps of the Delaware County Courthouse. To remember the ultimate sacrifice that they gave to this country, the National Anthem echoes around town, the jolting sound of this salute and the drifting notes of Taps.

It’s the saddest sound for Ed Buffman.

He was a Gunner’s Mate Second Class/Petty Officer on the USS Missouri.

“You know I was lucky, I was on the Missouri. We got hit by two kamikazes,” Buffman said. “We only got two guys shot. They survived. Everything was fine.”

Remembering sacrifice, the ultimate kind this Memorial Day in Media.

What is the feeling Kathy Channell will leave the parade with?

“Proud, proud of my town, proud of Media,” she said. “I love it. I love it.”