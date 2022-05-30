CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and another was injured in a “massive shootout” on Memorial Day, Philadelphia police sources tell CBS3’s Joe Holden. The shooting took place at 17th and Oxford Streets in North Philadelphia.

Police sources say at least 62 shell casings were found at the scene.

Three guns have been recovered, but there is no word on any arrests.

There is no word on the ages or identities of the victims.

It’s been another violent weekend across the city.

Since Friday, there have been 14 homicides and at least 16 shootings.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.