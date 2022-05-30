OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Despite record-high gas prices, thousands of families made the trip to the Jersey Shore during the Memorial Day weekend.

Earlier this month, AAA predicted the number of people traveling for the holiday weekend will reach pre-pandemic levels.

LaToya Scott drove to Ocean City with her three daughters. It’s their first big family outing since the start of the pandemic.

“I’m excited that we get to enjoy and just be here and be amongst all the people,” Scott said. “I love being around people.”

Her eldest, Kaylynn, loves swimming in the ocean.

“It feels so calm,” she said. “It feels so cold, a little, and I can just feel like the little seashells on me and I’m like, ‘Eww so tiny.'”

Litterer’s Food Court owner Anna Palmieri said the holiday weekend has been good, especially after a dreary start to the month.

“I feel relief. I feel we’re back,” Palmieri said. “The world’s back.”

Sameh Beskails drove to Ocean City with his family, and he’s not worried about the high gas prices.

“Yes, the gas is going up now, but still, we have to enjoy,” he said. “It’s only one life, you know.”