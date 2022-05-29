PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 4-year-old boy shot himself in the hand after his father allegedly left him in the car with a loaded gun while he got a haircut. It happened on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Powelton around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say the child was inside a car when he shot himself in the left hand.
The child's grandmother rushed him to Children's Hospital, according to police.
Police say they recovered the gun and a spent shell casing.
The father of the child will face gun and child endangerment charges.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.