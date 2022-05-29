PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sunscreen, sunglasses, and air conditioners will be in high demand on Memorial Day as summer-like temperatures arrive with highs in the 90’s and a noticeable increase in humidity under bright, sunny skies.
Heading to the Poconos? You will enjoy sunny skies and highs between 85-90.READ MORE: CBS3 Pet Project: Why Pet Owners Should Be Cautious When Dogs Are Around Ponds
Looking for relief from the heat? Head down the Shore where an ocean breeze will keep temperatures in the upper-70’s.
Water temperatures will be on the chilly side at the shore in the mid-60’s. There will be 2-inch waves and a moderate risk of rip currents, so use caution when swimming.5 Separate Shootings In Philadelphia Leave 2 People Dead, 6 Others Injured, Police Say
Make sure to re-apply sunscreen often. The UV index will be very high and sunburn can happen in as little as 20 minutes.
The heat will continue in the 90’s through mid-week.MORE NEWS: 2 Teenage Boys, 63-Year-Old Man Injured During Drive-By Shooting In Logan: Philadelphia Police
Humidity will be on the rise and when the moisture combines with the 90 degree temperatures, it creates a Heat Index near 100 on Tuesday.