Triple Shooting In Philadelphia Leaves Man Dead, 2 Women Coming Out Of Church Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times in his chest and killed during a triple shooting in Philadelphia on Saturday morning. The shooting happened at the intersection of North 21st Street and Chelten Avenue just after 10 a.m. on the border of East Germantown and West Oak Lane.

Police tell Eyewitness News the 34-year-old man was targeted during an apparent road rage incident. He was transported to Albert Einstein Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 10:32 a.m.

Police say the two women injured in the shooting, a 62-year-old and a 57-year-old, were coming out of a Haitian church at the time of the incident and appear to be innocent victims. The 62-year-old was shot in the hip and placed in critical but stable condition. The 57-year-old was shot once in her right arm and placed in stable condition.

Police say no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.