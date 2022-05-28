Business Is Booming At Ocean City's Boardwalk On Memorial Day Weekend: 'It’s So Gorgeous Out'

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — After Friday’s strong storms, many are welcoming Saturday’s sunshine, although some pop-up showers were mixed in. Businesses at the shore are welcoming the holiday boom of customers during Memorial Day weekend.

The Ocean City boardwalk is in full swing.

Pizzas are flying at Manco Manco into the mouths of hungry visitors in town for the holiday weekend, including 6-year-old Maisey Hockey, who can’t wait to go into the water.

“I’m going to the beach,” Hockey, of Chadds Ford, said.

The Murray family is sticking to the boardwalk.

“A day like today, it’s hard to not get them out the house, so thought we’d come bum around here for a little bit,” Dan Murray, of Doylestown, said.

After a rocky week, beach weather is back this Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s so nice to be out and free and no masks and just enjoying the weather,” Susan Sciarra, of Collegeville, said.

Whether with friends, family, or riding solo, there’s no resisting the beautiful weather.

“We came down Thursday night,” Heather Mehler, of Collegeville, said. ”This made it all worth it. It’s so gorgeous out.”

“We planned this somewhere like three to four weeks ago,” Mark Mehler, of Collegeville, said.

Strong currents kept most closer to the water’s edge. Nate Dimattea and his friends are playing a bit of spikeball and staying clear of the cold, rough water.

“I put my feet in and just decided not to,” Dimattea, of Mullica Hill, said.

While these guys are here for the weekend, this is only a day trip for Candice Bongiorno and Angela Haines.

“My husband and son are planning on going to watch the Phillies,” Angela Haines, of Swedesboro, said. “We’re gonna probably drive up to New York.”

“We’ve been having a great time, just enjoying before we go back to our families and our husbands,” Candice Bongiorno, of East Vineland, said.

For folks staying the weekend, some are planning ahead and leaving Sunday to beat Monday’s shore traffic.