Memorial Day Weekend In Philadelphia Is In Full Swing As Local Residents Attend Fireworks At Penn's Landing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday, there was sunshine and downpours in Philadelphia, but that didn’t stop people from coming out for fireworks.

If Amanda’s dance moves are any indication, Memorial Day weekend at Penn’s Landing is in full swing.

“Nice weather, why not go out in kind of like a little hippie outfit? Whatever, get a little Piña colada,” one man said.

“People come all over the world come to Philadelphia to be a tourist and I’m only like 20 minutes away, a couple red lights away,” he added.

The celebration was free to the public and offered concerts, games, and more for the first time since the pandemic.

“We are a Philadelphia tradition,” Jarreau Freeman, the communications director of Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, said. “People love the great plaza, people love the waterfront, so it’s just been great to see everyone come back out and enjoy a family tradition.”

Freeman says the event is inline with Philadelphia guidelines, recommending masks inside the pier but not requiring them.

“It’s just a signature letting people know, ‘Hey things are slowly getting back to normal, we’re excited to welcome everyone down to the waterfront for just a good time.’ The weather is beautiful, it’s just perfect to kick off your official summer activities,” she said.

“It’s something different than going to the beach every Memorial Day weekend,” one man said. “This is something really cool to have here.”

Last Saturday, the waterfront looked a little different as officers responded to a call for multiple shots fired. When they arrived, they learned three teens were struck.

Visitors say the violence does cross their minds.

“I feel safe. I try not to think about it but I’m aware and I always try to stay alert,” one woman said.

Freeman says they are in constant communication with Philadelphia police to make sure everyone feels safe.