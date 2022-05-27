WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Radnor High School has dismissed its students after going on lockdown due to a bomb threat on Friday. The school says a written threat was discovered in the bathroom.
Out of an abundance of caution, based on time of day & length of time anticipated for police to complete full sweep of building, we are dismissing RHS students early. All students have been safely evacuated. RHS families – check text/email for details. Thank you for your patience
— Radnor Township School District (@RadnorTSD) May 27, 2022
The school decided to dismiss the students out of an abundance of caution and how long it will take for police to complete a full sweep of the building. All of the students were safely evacuated.
The Radnor Police Department is on the scene sweeping the school.