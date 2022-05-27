CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local News

WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Radnor High School has dismissed its students after going on lockdown due to a bomb threat on Friday. The school says a written threat was discovered in the bathroom.

The school decided to dismiss the students out of an abundance of caution and how long it will take for police to complete a full sweep of the building. All of the students were safely evacuated.

The Radnor Police Department is on the scene  sweeping the school.