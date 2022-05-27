PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a threat of damaging winds, flash flooding and isolated tornadoes in the Philadelphia region Friday afternoon and evening. A broken line of strong-to-severe storms will cross the area between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. moving southwest to northeast.

The Philadelphia region is under a severe thunderstorm watch through 7 p.m.

This same line of storms has produced tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings across North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland.

The greater Philadelphia area has been placed under a slight risk of severe weather this afternoon and evening by the Storm Prediction Center. This is a level two of five and is usually accompanied by scattered severe storms and brief tornadoes.

There is also a Flash Flood Watch in effect from 1 p.m. through midnight.

Before all the extreme heat arrives next week, @TammieSouza is tracking possibly severe storms today. She’ll time it out for us at noon on @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/eMxIQMugLx — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) May 27, 2022

There is concern that some of the storms may track over the same area for an extended period of time with over two inches of rain possible under some of the storms.

Flash flooding may occur on roadways and streams over a brief period.

Make sure to have a safety plan in place for you and your family during any severe weather warning.

Later Friday and into the evening holiday, traveling by road may be treacherous and travel by air may be disrupted as the storms pass through the region.

Additional showers and storms are possible through 2 a.m. with the severe threat diminishing after sunset.

On Saturday periods of sun will give way to a brief shower or isolated storms are possible. Small hail may even be seen in some storms.

Sunday will be a picture-perfect summer-like day with sun and highs in the 80s.

The region will turn up the heat on Memorial Day with temperatures in the 90s under sunny skies. There will also be a noticeable bump in humidity.

And the heat will stick around. A stretch of 90s will continue through much of next week.