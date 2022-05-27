PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are going global. They are the first NFL team to launch their brand in Africa.

“The Philadelphia Eagles organization is privileged to have one of the most passionate and dedicated fan bases in all of sport. We are continuously looking for opportunities to connect with new fans while expanding the reach of our brand domestically and abroad. With the NFL identifying Australia, New Zealand, and Ghana as emerging markets for our league, we see a tremendous opportunity for our team to continue to touch and create ‘Eagles Everywhere,'” CEO Jeffrey Lurie said.

The Eagles will be the first NFL team to launch marketing, fan engagement, and commercialization efforts in Ghana.

The Birds will also launch their brand in Australia and New Zealand. The Los Angeles Rams will also launch marketing in those two countries.

CEO Jeffrey Lurie says the Eagles already have organic ties to Australia and New Zealand because of three natives of the region on the team’s roster.