WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — There is a new attraction for adults in the Wildwoods this summer — a tiki cruise that allows you to bring your own booze and snacks.

What better way to kick back and relax this summer than on a private boat with kick back in its name? CBS3 checked out Kick Back Tiki Cruise, owned by two Jersey Shore locals who are turning their passion into a booming business.

“We’ve always had the idea of starting on our business,” realtor Matt Sawyer said.

Sawyer and Vineland native Capt. Tim Merighi showed off their Tahitian-inspired boat that’s making a big splash down the shore this summer in West Wildwood’s Bayview Marina.

“We have a pristine intercoastal waterway. There’s different canals we can go in and out of,” Merighi said. “For me, growing up here and now bringing this here was like a no-brainer.”

The two studied at Saint Joseph’s University and thought of the concept during the pandemic last year. They officially launched what they call a kick back tiki cruise last week.

“Kick back, relax, check your responsibilities at the door,” Merighi said.

The custom-made boat is essentially a floating bar. It’s decked out with comfortable stools and Bluetooth speakers. They even fit a restroom.

“We’ve gotten feedback from our friends and our family, everyone saying it’s a must-have,” Sawyer said.

The Kick Back Tiki Cruise allows up to six guests and it’s BYOB as well as BYOS — bring your own snacks.

“You basically can make this experience however you want it to be,” Sawyer said.

If you don’t want to bring your own food, you can order food through their catering partner The Salty Mermaid Bar and Grille.

“We have things that are easy to eat. So we want people to be comfortable, have a drink and be able to eat at the same time,” owner Sondra Barbour said. “So we have some fan favorites, something for everyone.”

The cruise is a great place to hang out with friends and sightsee or just dance while floating down the marina.

“The people that come on board just fall in love,” Merighi said. “It’s just a perfect setting to just relax.”

The tiki cruises start at $350. Most of the cruises last about two hours.

Click here for more information.