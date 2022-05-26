Woman Finds Unknown Teen Suffering From Gunshot Wound Inside Her Home In South Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman says she arrived home to find an unknown teen suffering from a gunshot wound inside her home in South Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 2300 block of Bailey Terrace, just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim is said to be between the ages of 16 to 18. Police say he had been shot in the chest.READ MORE: Investigators Find Video Game Controller, Not Firearm At Armstrong Middle School After Reports Student Boarded Bus With Gun
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: North Philadelphia Crash Leaves Young Girl Dead; Sister, Mother Injured
Police did not find blood or shell casings inside the home. It remains unclear where the teen was shot and how he got inside the home.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. To Announce Major Boardwalk Rehabilitation Funding, Other Upcoming Projects
The incident remains under investigation.