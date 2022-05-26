PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Workers at four Philadelphia Starbucks locations have voted to unionize. The stores include locations at 1900 Market Street.
City Councilwoman Helen Gym and other councilmembers will be there later Thursday to mark the occasion.
Workers at more than 90 stores nationwide have already formed a union in an effort to negotiate salaries, better benefits, and improved working conditions.
The other locations that unionized along with the 1900 Market Street store are at 600 South 9th Street, 3400 Market, and 3400 Civic Center Boulevard.
Workers at the 19th and Callowhill location voted not to unionize.