Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storm, Flooding Threat Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Memorial Day weekend is just around the corner, and you may be trying to plan out your travel schedule to head to your weekend destination. One thing that could throw a wrench in those plans is the threat for scattered severe storms on Friday afternoon.

The system responsible for these storms is over the Mississippi Valley Wednesday night, where it has produced a few severe storms. The system will lift through the region on Friday, ushering in an antecedent south wind.

This warmer flow will destabilize the atmosphere ahead of a line of storms that will progress through central Pennsylvania during the midday hours and reach our area by mid to late afternoon.

The timing of the line of storms looks to be between 3 and 6 p.m., with storms likely weakening rapidly in the evening.

The storms appear to be widely scattered, however, any one of these cells or clusters of cells has the potential to produce damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph. The storms also appear to be rather slow-moving, leading to the risk of flooding in areas that sit under a period of heavy rainfall.

Low pressure will still be overhead on Saturday, leading to the chance for a few spotty showers or thundershowers, but the threat for severe weather looks very low, and then sunshine returns for the remainder of the holiday weekend with temperatures warming each day.