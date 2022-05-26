Governors Phil Murphy, Tom Wolf Call For Gun Reform Following Mass Shooting At School In Texas

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is pleading for the state legislature to pass his package of gun safety reform laws. He held a news conference in Trenton on Wednesday.
Murphy added the legislation would allow New Jersey to hold the gun industry liable.North Philadelphia Crash Leaves Young Girl Dead; Sister, Mother Injured
“It would, among other faces, mandate safe storage of guns,” Murphy said. “They would ensure that those seeking to buy a gun are actually trained in the safe handling of that gun. They would give police tools to better track the paths of firearms used to commit crimes.”READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storm, Flooding Threat Kicks Off Memorial Day Weekend
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is also calling for gun reform.MORE NEWS: Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane Scheduled To Appear In Scranton Courtroom Following DUI Charge
He released this statement: “I am angry that our lawmakers continue to fail to address gun violence. I strongly urge our general assembly and congress to enact common-sense legislation that will help stem the tide of gun violence.”