Governors Phil Murphy, Tom Wolf Call For Gun Reform Following Mass Shooting At School In Texas

By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is pleading for the state legislature to pass his package of gun safety reform laws. He held a news conference in Trenton on Wednesday.

Murphy added the legislation would allow New Jersey to hold the gun industry liable.

“It would, among other faces, mandate safe storage of guns,” Murphy said. “They would ensure that those seeking to buy a gun are actually trained in the safe handling of that gun. They would give police tools to better track the paths of firearms used to commit crimes.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is also calling for gun reform.

He released this statement: “I am angry that our lawmakers continue to fail to address gun violence. I strongly urge our general assembly and congress to enact common-sense legislation that will help stem the tide of gun violence.”