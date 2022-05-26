POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Crews are battling a fire after a home is believed to have exploded in Pottstown Thursday night, officials say. Fire crews were dispatched to a home on Washington Street after 8 p.m.
Officials say crews arrived to find a heavy two-alarm fire.
Montgomery County officials believe a gas explosion started the fire.
There are reports of multiple injuries and entrapments, according to officials.
