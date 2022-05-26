CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Pottstown News

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two people were killed when a home exploded and caused a fire in Pottstown Thursday night, officials say. Fire crews were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of North Washington Street after 8 p.m.

At least three people are trapped in the rubble, officials say. There are also numerous injuries.

The home was completely leveled.

Officials say crews arrived to find a heavy two-alarm fire.

Montgomery County officials believe a gas explosion started the fire.

A man who lives nearby says he felt the impact and heard a loud bang.

“I was in my room chilling. I was upstairs and the next thing you know I just heard a big boom like a bomb went off or something. It just shook the whole house,” Kaleef Blackwood said.

CBS3’s Kerri Corrado contributed to this report.