POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Two people were killed when a home exploded and caused a fire in Pottstown Thursday night, officials say. Fire crews were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of North Washington Street after 8 p.m.
At least three people are trapped in the rubble, officials say. There are also numerous injuries.
The home was completely leveled.
Officials say crews arrived to find a heavy two-alarm fire.
Montgomery County officials believe a gas explosion started the fire.
The home that exploded in Pottstown is still smoldering in the distance. The impact from the explosion was so strong that there is debris and dry wall in other yards nearby. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/u8UxQOyOo6
— Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) May 27, 2022
A man who lives nearby says he felt the impact and heard a loud bang.
"I was in my room chilling. I was upstairs and the next thing you know I just heard a big boom like a bomb went off or something. It just shook the whole house," Kaleef Blackwood said.
