PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Memorial Day Weekend kicks off Friday, and it’s expected to be the busiest for travel since 2019 – but it will come at a cost. Gas prices in the Philadelphia area are still causing pain at the pump.

In Pennsylvania, the average is around $4.87 a gallon. In South Jersey, it’s $4.72 and in Delaware gas is $4.61 for a gallon of regular.

According to AAA, the number of people planning to go away this weekend will be up more than 8% compared to last year, with 39.2 million people expected to travel.

Almost 35 million will hit the road. Another three million are expected to fly. Some are calling it “revenge travel.”

“What we’ve gone through as a country over the past couple years, that is spurring people to just get out,” Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson, said. “They want to have those experiences.”

Gas prices are not the only thing bumping up prices for the holiday weekend.

AAA says hotels are up 42% compared to last year.

If you do plan to travel, here are some tips: