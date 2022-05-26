ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Mayor Marty Small Sr. will announce several federally funded projects set to begin in Atlantic City, including Boardwalk rehabilitation, and firehouse and neighborhood preservation on Thursday. The briefing will take place at approximately 10:15 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Mayor Marty Small Sr. will announce several federally funded projects set to begin in Atlantic City, including Boardwalk rehabilitation, and firehouse and neighborhood preservation.
- When: Thursday, May 26, 2022.
- Time: 10:15 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.