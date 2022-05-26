PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run that killed 17-year-old Jesus Gomez-Rosario. Police charged 19-year-old Kevin Rubio with accident involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges.
The hit-and-run happened on May 15 around 10:30 p.m. Police say Rubio was doing wheelies on a dirt bike while traveling eastbound on Allegheny Avenue when he struck Jesus Gomez-Rosario, who was a pedestrian riding a skateboard westbound.
Gomez-Rosario was transported to Temple Hospital in critical condition, he died two days later from his injuries.
An extensive investigation and assistance from the public and witnesses led to the identification of the dirt bike operator.