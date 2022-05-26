CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A break in the case. Back in March, CBS3 profiled the unsolved murder of Darnell Farrish. The young father was shot and killed in Camden last year. Now, a suspect is behind bars and investigators are crediting CBS3 Mysteries for his arrest.

On the night of March 17, CBS3 was on the air with a case of murder in Camden.

At the time, we introduced you to the family of the late Darnell Farrish. His young son, Dajour, playfully walked into the prosecutor’s office while the family talked about their loss.

“He was a loving brother, son, dad, cousin. He was a family-orientated kid, he knew what love was,” Myisha Pulliam, Farrish’s mother, said.

Farrish was shot and killed in August on a porch at South 8th and Tulip Streets in Camden.

There were few clues.

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office provided CBS3 with a video and then there was a video of who they believe to be the shooter.

After the report aired, detectives suddenly got a tip — a break.

They arrested a man named Taquan A. Tingle. He appeared before a judge on Wednesday.

“Judge, just for the record, I would like to note that on March 17, 2022, that specific surveillance footage was published by the media, CBS3, called murder mysteries, for any information on this homicide,” Matthew Spittal said.

Investigators say a witness came forward saying Tingle watched the broadcast and was concerned about what to do with the alleged murder weapon.

Police say a search warrant located a 9mm semi-automatic that was connected to the murder inside Tingle’s home.

They also found clothing matching the person in the video.

“The fact that a surveillance video of Mr. Tingle was published to the public back in March on murder mysteries CBS3 that kind of corroborates the story of why witness 2 indicated he was nervous about still having this gun and what he should do with it,” Spittal said. “Because at this point it was the first time our office had published surveillance to the public because at this point, we had no help on this case.”

A court-appointed lawyer said Tingle denied involvement. The defendant himself only had this to say.

“I’m definitely, I am going to get a lawyer,” Tingle said.

So what about motive? We learned from court this all stemmed from the collection of a $150 debt. Farrish was shot nine times.

On a sunny Wednesday, CBS3 met with Farrish’s family.

They say they’re now beginning to understand what justice feels like.

“I was really relieved,” Pulliam said. “I was happy. It took a big burden off my shoulder.”

They prayed and released balloons, grateful for a break in the case.

A judge ordered Tingle held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Detectives say they consider this a mystery now solved.