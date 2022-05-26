PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Good news for those following previous stories about Buddy the cat. He’s been through a lot and CBS learned he’s officially been adopted.
The PSPCA sent a photo of Buddy with his forever family, Dr. Katie Venanzi, her husband, Dave, and his new feline foster sibling Teddy.
They actually fostered Buddy after he was injured back in March after getting attacked by two dogs.
While caring for Buddy, they fell in love and decided they wanted him to be a permanent member of their family.