PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The ACCT Philly’s Itty Bitty Kitty Committee is seeking overnight volunteers to help bottle-feed newborn kittens. At least 10 kittens were dropped off on Wednesday and are too young to eat on their own.

The Philadelphia animal shelter says bottle feeder kittens can’t stay overnight since they need to be fed every two to three hours and currently, the shelter doesn’t have an overnight crew.

The shelter says the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee would be a team of on-call volunteers that will increase the “options to save bottle feeder kittens each day.”

ACCT Philly says volunteers would agree to be on call overnight by signing up and on scheduled days, an ACCT Philly Lifesaving staff member could call them as late as 5:30 p.m. The shelter says volunteers would need to be at the shelter by 6 p.m. on the days they commit to volunteering.

The shelter says any kittens who do not have “confirmed overnight care are required to be euthanized.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can email foster@acctphilly.org or lifesaving@acctphilly.org with their availability.