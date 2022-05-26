CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Four people were killed when a home exploded and caused a fire in Pottstown Thursday night, officials say. Fire crews were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of North Washington Street after 8 p.m.

Officials say there may be two people who are unaccounted for. Another two people were transported to the hospital.

Three homes were destroyed in the explosion.

Officials say crews arrived to find a heavy two-alarm fire.

Montgomery County officials believe a gas explosion started the fire.

A man who lives nearby says he felt the impact and heard a loud bang.

“I was in my room chilling. I was upstairs and the next thing you know I just heard a big boom like a bomb went off or something. It just shook the whole house,” Kaleef Blackwood said.

All Pottstown schools will be closed Friday.

An investigation is ongoing.

