CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway across the city. They are expected to discuss a new initiative in the works in partnership with the Philadelphia Housing Authority that will provide behavioral support and workforce opportunities.

The press conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBS News Philly.

  • What: The Administration will provide an update on anti-violence efforts underway citywide, including a new initiative in the works in partnership with the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) that will provide behavioral supports and workforce opportunities.
  • Who: Mayor Jim Kenney, Managing Director Tumar Alexander, Erica Atwood, Senior Director, Office of Policy & Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety, Dr. Ruth Abaya, Injury Prevention Program Manager, Philadelphia Department of Public Health, Kelvin Jeremiah, President & CEO, Philadelphia Housing Authority, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia Police Department, Deputy Commissioner for Operations Joel Dales, Philadelphia Police Department, Deputy Commissioner for Investigations Benjamin Naish, Philadelphia Police Department
  • When: Wednesday, May 25
  • Time: 1 p.m.
  • Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBS News Philly

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 