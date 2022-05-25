TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The tragic school shooting in Texas that left at least 19 children and two adults dead is prompting New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to direct law enforcement to increase their presence at schools throughout the Garden State. Murphy says there are no credible threats to any New Jersey schools at this time.

“While there are no credible threats, NewJerseyOAG has directed law enforcement to increase their presence at schools throughout New Jersey effective immediately,” Murphy tweeted. “The NJSP will increase their presence at schools where Troopers are the primary law enforcement.”

County Prosecutors will direct their municipal police departments to increase law enforcement presence at schools throughout their jurisdictions. We will do everything in our power to ensure students, parents, and educators feel safe at school. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 25, 2022

He adds that county prosecutors will tell their police departments to increase their presence at schools throughout their areas.

“We will do everything in our power to ensure students, parents, and educators feel safe at school,” Murphy tweeted.

Authorities say the 18-year-old gunman shot and killed at least 19 children and two adults who were inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday. They say the alleged shooter was killed by a border patrol agent who rushed into the school without backup.

The shooter reportedly entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, at approximately 11:32 a.m. local time, after shooting his grandmother and crashing his vehicle near the school. An official from the Texas Department of Public Safety said that upon entering the school, the shooter fired at “children, teachers, whoever was in his way.”

President Joe Biden is again urging lawmakers to stand up to the gun lobby and pass stricter gun legislation. He’s also ordered flags on all public buildings be flown at half-staff.