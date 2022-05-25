PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot during a robbery in South Philadelphia’s Italian Market. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. inside a store that was packed with late-night customers on 9th Street and Washington Avenue.

The business was closed through the night but when officers first got to the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg.

@PhillyPolice say the entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras inside and outside the store. Victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. Suspected robbers/shooter are still loose this morning pic.twitter.com/Sn6jupi3Gh — Ross DiMattei CBS-3 (@RossDiMattei) May 25, 2022

The two victims told police they were among about 15 people eating and drinking inside the takeout area when all of the sudden three men walked in and announced they were robbing the place.

The men reportedly pointed a gun at the crowd while the other two started going through people’s pockets and taking their possessions. At one point, they say the guy with the gun fired a single shot.

Police believe that one bullet hit both victims.

“We believe one shot that was fired because we only found one spent shell casing and everyone told us they only heard one shot, we believe the one bullet struck both of these victims aged 36 and 50 years old,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The two victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. Police say all three suspects ran from the scene heading north on 9th Street. They say two of them were wearing all dark clothing.

While the third appeared to be wearing a green jacket or hooded sweatshirt with dark pants.

Police say the whole incident was captured by surveillance cameras inside and outside the store. Investigators are reviewing the footage with the hopes of releasing a better description of the suspects who are still on the loose.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.