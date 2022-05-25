PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in Kensington left two men dead, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ella Street.
Chopper 3 was live over the scene on Wednesday afternoon.More Items Containing Jif Peanut Butter Recalled Due To Potential Salmonella Contamination
Police said a 45-year-old man was shot seven times and was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.READ MORE: Police Presence At New Jersey Schools Increased In Wake Of Texas School Shooting
The second victim, police said, is a 44-year-old man who was shot once and was pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, investigators have not many any arrests.MORE NEWS: Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick Race Heads into Recount In Pennsylvania Senate Primary
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.