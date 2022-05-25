CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in Kensington left two men dead, Philadelphia police said Wednesday. It happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Ella Street.

Chopper 3 was live over the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

READ MORE: More Items Containing Jif Peanut Butter Recalled Due To Potential Salmonella Contamination

Police said a 45-year-old man was shot seven times and was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.

READ MORE: Police Presence At New Jersey Schools Increased In Wake Of Texas School Shooting

The second victim, police said, is a 44-year-old man who was shot once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, investigators have not many any arrests.

MORE NEWS: Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick Race Heads into Recount In Pennsylvania Senate Primary

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.