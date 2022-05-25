CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bristol Township News, Joy Hibbs, Local News

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS)District Attorney Matt Weintraub will hold a news conference Wednesday to provide a significant update on the investigation of the 1991 murder of Joy Hibbs in Bristol Township.

The 35-year-old suffered a horrific death. She was strangled with a cord and stabbed nearly a half dozen times. Her son came home to find the home full of fire.

READ MORE: Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick Race Heads into Recount In Pennsylvania Senate Primary

Police say Hibbs’ body was burned beyond recognition, and nearly all physical evidence was incinerated.

READ MORE: Philadelphia's Chief Of School Safety Kevin Bethel Speaking Out Following Texas School Tragedy: 'Fear In Our System Is Real'

The briefing will take place at approximately 3 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above. 

  • What: Significant Update on 1991 Joy Hibbs Murder
  • When: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
  • Time: 3 p.m.
  • Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
MORE NEWS: Gov. Murphy Orders Increased Law Enforcement Presence At New Jersey Schools Following Texas School Shooting

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.