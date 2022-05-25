BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – District Attorney Matt Weintraub will hold a news conference Wednesday to provide a significant update on the investigation of the 1991 murder of Joy Hibbs in Bristol Township.
The 35-year-old suffered a horrific death. She was strangled with a cord and stabbed nearly a half dozen times. Her son came home to find the home full of fire.
Police say Hibbs' body was burned beyond recognition, and nearly all physical evidence was incinerated.
The briefing will take place at approximately 3 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Significant Update on 1991 Joy Hibbs Murder
- When: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
- Time: 3 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
