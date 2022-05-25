CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – Chester Community Charter School sent at least 10 students to the hospital Wednesday after they reportedly ate edible marijuana candy. The students involved are said to be third graders.

The students are stable and are being monitored.

No word on how the students obtained the edibles.

Chester Charter is reminding parents to please be on the lookout for products that may appear to be candy but actually contain harmful substances.

The incident remains under investigation.

