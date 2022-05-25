PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Jersey woman who knows how hard families are working is bringing help to them in their own neighborhoods.

Wherever the Wheels of Change trailers are, people follow. The trailers are stuffed with donated items that are unloaded onto tables and given away to anyone who stops by.

“Almost like Christmas morning,” Nereida Robles said.

Brenda Gonzalez started Wheels of Change in February 2021 with one trailer.

“The reason is my mom was a single mom, and to me, I knew I wanted to give back at some point in my life because I was blessed,” Gonzalez said.

She also knew from her years of running a food pantry in Camden that the pandemic had stretched families to their limit.

“We decided to get a trailer, fill it up, and travel to the different neighborhoods in New Jersey,” Gonzalez said.

Twice a month, Wheels of Change sets up in another neighborhood, giving away everything from clothing to baby toys.

This is the first time Robles has been to a Wheels of Change giveaway.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing. A lot of people are struggling, even working people out here, and being able to get a few free items for themselves for their kids, their home, it’s a blessing,” Robles said.

On this day, Keller Williams employees were volunteering, serving hot food and helping coordinate the giveaways. The office collected items to donate.

“Money is tight right now. People are out of work, things are so expensive, inflation is all over the place. So everybody needs to help each other all the time, but especially now,” Tina Batten said.

As of the end of April, Wheels of Change has served 2,400 families and shows no signs of slowing down.

“Giving out these items has been such a relief for these families,” Gonzalez said.

If you’d like to find out more about Wheels of Change, click here.