By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A masked gunman on a bike shot four people heading to a prom party in West Philadelphia Wednesday evening. It happened on the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue just after 7 p.m.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the side and is in critical condition, according to police. They believe he was the intended target.

Three other victims are in stable condition, including a mother, daughter, and a 60-year-old man.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.