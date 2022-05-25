PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A masked gunman on a bike shot four people heading to a prom party in West Philadelphia Wednesday evening. It happened on the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue just after 7 p.m.
A 19-year-old man was shot in the side and is in critical condition, according to police. They believe he was the intended target.
Three other victims are in stable condition, including a mother, daughter, and a 60-year-old man.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.