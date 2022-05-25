CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people were injured in a shooting in West Philadelphia’s Mantua neighborhood Wednesday evening. It happened on the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue just after 7 p.m.

One victim, a man of unknown age, is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times.

Three other victims are in stable condition: a 19-year-old woman shot twice in the side; a 34-year-old woman shot twice in the leg; a 59-year-old man shot three times in the leg.

No arrests have been made.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.