PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Zach Eflin and the Philadelphia Phillies avoided arbitration on Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a contract for this season that includes a 2023 mutual option, the team said. Eflin’s contract is reportedly worth $5.7 million for this season with a $15 million mutual option for 2023.
According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsan, Eflin’s contract has a $5.5 million base salary coupled with performance bonuses of $50,000 for 100 and 125 innings pitched, $75,000 for 150 innings pitched and $125,000 for 175 innings pitched.
Zach Eflin and the Phillies avoided arbitration with a one-year, $5.7M deal for 2022, per source. Deal includes $5.5M base salary for 2022, a $15M mutual option and a $150K buyout. Performance bonuses for 100 & 125 IP ($50K each), 150 IP ($75K) and 175 IP ($125K).
The 28-year-old Eflin has a 3.65 ERA in 37 innings and seven starts thus far this season, with 35 strikeouts and seven walks. He set a career-high with 12 strikeouts in his last start, a 4-3 10-inning Phillies win on Sunday in which he didn't factor into the decision.
Statcast has Eflin with the best average exit velocity among pitchers with at least 30.0 innings this season at 83.2 mph and his 27.5% hard-hit rate ranks third among all major league pitchers with at least 30 innings pitched.
Eflin was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Jimmy Rollins trade in December 2014. He has a 4.50 ERA with 522 strikeouts in 114 career games with Philadelphia.