PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month and CBS3 is spotlighting the first-of-its-kind restaurant in one of Philadelphia’s most famous places to eat. Tambayan is located in Reading Terminal Market and is preparing to celebrate its 1-year anniversary this summer.

The stove is hot well before 9 a.m. and Kathy Mirano is hard at work.

“It’s the famous Filipino breakfast,” Mirano said. “It’s deeply marinated with my famous sauce.”

Mirano is the chef and owner of Tambayan, the first Filipino restaurant at Philadelphia’s historic Reading Terminal Market.

“I’m really, really honored to be here,” Mirano said. “I’m waving my flag, not only for me but also my fellow Filipinos.”

Kathy’s authentic Turo Turo, or street food, is a taste straight out of the Phillippines. The flavors bring memories flooding back for so many of those who take a seat at her counter.

“Some people cry when they eat their breakfast. It reminds me of home. It reminds me of my Lola,” Mirano said. “I cry with the customers too when they say that to me. It means a lot.”

Success here in Philadelphia hasn’t been easy.

She opened Tambayan nearly a year ago during the COVID-19 pandemic, but hustle, like so many immigrants, is something she learned at a young age.

“I grew up very poor. So, when you’re poor, you learn how to survive, learn how to cook. And my father always taught me, you have to learn everything, so wherever you go, anywhere in the world, you’re not going to be hungry,” Mirano said.

Now, Tambayan might as well be a love letter to her dad. All of the recipes are his.

“Like my dad said, make your food good, feel better about what you do, and you make it with your heart, your food will be very beautiful to serve, and people will love it like the way you love it,” Mirano said.

Tambayan means “a place to gather with friends and family and enjoy good food.”

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo had her dad, Jun Carabeo, join her at Tambayan.

He emigrated from the Phillippines nearly 50 years ago but is never too far from a good Filipino dish.

Crispy fried Lumpia with ground pork and veggies is a favorite in the Carabeo household.

“Just like my sisters, it’s really good,” June said.

Then there’s Pancit with traditional Filipino noodles and pork or shrimp and of course the crowd-pleasing Filipino barbecue.

“We have pork and chicken with my famous BBQ sauce,” Mirano said. “Everyone always asks, ‘What did you put in your sauce?’ That’s the thing I can’t tell. Just enjoy the food and you can always get it here.”

Be sure to leave room for dessert. Halo Halo with its layers of ice cream, shaved ice, milk and sweet beans.

It’s a top-notch dessert.

“It means a lot. I’m not just serving my Filipino food, I’m serving my culture too and that’s the most important thing for me,” Mirano said.

Tambayan is celebrating its 1-year anniversary at Reading Terminal Market in July and Kathy is hoping to expand her dessert line soon. Her Ube Macaroons are a fan favorite.