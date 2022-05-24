MARGATE, N.J. (CBS) – A landmark down the shore is getting ready to reopen just in time for Memorial Day weekend. Lucy the Elephant will open its doors for tours again starting Friday.
The iconic spot in Margate has been closed since September while crews rebuilt Lucy's metal exterior.
The construction is not finished yet but guided tours will be available every day.
Beginning Memorial Day Weekend on Friday, May 27, 2022, Lucy the Elephant & Gift Shop will be open to the public every day from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The first tour of the day begins at 10:15 a.m. and the last tour of the day begins at 4:15 p.m.
For more information, visit https://lucytheelephant.org/.