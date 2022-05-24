PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local hip-hop legend has announced a residency at a Philadelphia casino.
DJ Jazzy Jeff will do a series of shows at Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
He will perform shows on July 2, Sept. 17, Nov. 23 and Feb. 17, 2023, at the casino. All shows begin at 8 p.m.
The West Philadelphia native rose to stardom as a duo with Will Smith.
The 57-year-old has won two Grammys and multiple American Music Awards.