PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Baltimore man has been charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of an employee at Amtrak’s 30th Street Station. Police say a 41-year-old employee and 29-year-old Adiren Mayo both entered the bathroom at the station around 12:45 a.m. Monday.
At some point, a physical altercation between the employee and Mayo occurred and Mayo allegedly stabbed the victim twice in the chest with a folding knife.
The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable but serious condition.
Police arrested Mayo and charged him with attempted murder, aggravated assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and other related offenses.