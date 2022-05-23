PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after two teens were shot near a North Philadelphia high school Monday. It happened near the intersection of 17th and Pike Streets Monday afternoon outside Simon Gratz High School in Nicetown.
Police say a 15-year-old and 17-year-old walked to Temple University Hospital.
Both teens are in stable condition.
CBS3 has learned a bullet from the gunfire grazed a third teenager in the arm. He was treated at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
