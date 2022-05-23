PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Nick Foles has found a new home but it turns out the Eagles had interest in a reunion with the Super Bowl 52 MVP and Philly folk hero. Foles signed a two-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts Monday.

Yes, Foles is again replacing Carson Wentz in a way.

The Eagles were involved in Nick Foles’ free agency for a potential reunion of Super Bowl winners before Foles signed his two-year deal the Colts, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 23, 2022

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Birds showed interest in Foles this offseason.

But the Eagles appear set at quarterback with Jalen Hurts cemented as the starter and Gardner Minshew as a more-than-capable backup.

Foles is reuniting with Frank Reich.

That combination helped the Philadelphia Eagles win the 2017 NFL title. Reich now is head coach of Indianapolis, and the Colts signed free agent quarterback Foles on Monday to back up Matt Ryan.

The Colts traded with Atlanta for Ryan earlier this offseason.

Foles got a two-year deal after spending the past two seasons in Chicago, playing in only one game in 2021 despite the Bears still paying him under a four-year, $88 million contract he got from Jacksonville in 2019. The Bears released the 10-year veteran on May 1.

A backup to Wentz with the Eagles, Foles took over late in the 2017 season when Wentz injured his knee. He guided Philadelphia to the Super Bowl, where he outdueled Tom Brady in a 41-33 victory over New England, earning Foles game MVP honors.

He also helped the Eagles win a playoff game at Chicago the next season before joining the Jaguars. He barely played for them, sustaining a broken collarbone in the season opener.

Foles, 33, has played in 68 career games (56 starts) with five franchises, including twice with the Eagles. He has completed 1,277 passes for 14,003 yards with 82 touchdowns and 43 interceptions. He has started six postseason games, with 1,633 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He famously caught a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl victory.

Indianapolis released quarterback James Morgan to make room for Foles on the roster.