PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three teens were injured in a weekend shootout at a popular tourist attraction in Philadelphia, leading city leaders to sound off about the gun violence crisis.

The string of violence this weekend included a triple shooting at Penn’s Landing, a very popular tourist attraction. As the warm weather approaches, two city leaders are offering a potential solution to the uptick in violent crime.

It was a violent weekend in Philadelphia — six people were killed and 12 people wounded in separate shootings across the city.

“We cannot have more weekends like the weekend we just had,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

One of those shootings happened at Penn’s Landing around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say an argument between two groups of juveniles escalated to violence, resulting in two girls and a boy, all age 14, shot and wounded.

Police say the shooter is also a teen, just 14 or 15 years old.

“For a 14- or 15-year-old to have access to a gun is a disgrace,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

The Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, which runs Penn’s Landing, released a statement saying, “While this incident appears to be isolated, we are of course fully cooperating and supporting the police in their investigation.”

“A 14-year-old with a gun, it should be more surprising, but it’s something you hear a lot now,” said Beth Alfonso, who lives near Penn’s Landing.

In the wake of the recent string of violence, two city leaders are promoting two potential solutions.

The City Council president says the city needs to address the police officer shortage.

“The police commissioner will be delivering very shortly an aggressive recruitment plan,” City Council President Darrell Clark said. “We may have to change some of the guidelines established. We are in an emergency situation.”

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office is giving tens of thousands of dollars to three youth cycling programs to help keep young people out of trouble.

“That’s why I really want a lot of people to get here, to stay off the streets, to be off the streets, to be safe,” Philly Pumptrack employee Christopher Legett said. “You get to go home at the end of the day. You don’t gotta step out onto the streets and wonder, am I going to see my mom again?”

Police are still searching for the teenage suspect in that triple shooting.

If you know who or where he is, detectives want you to give them a call.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.