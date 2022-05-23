BOWERS, Del. (CBS) — Dramatic pictures of a barge on fire in the Delaware Bay show intense flames. The U.S. Coast Guard rushed to the scene overnight about 10 miles off the coast of Delaware.
Eyewitness News was told the barge was carrying household appliances for scrap.
It caught fire around 1 a.m. this morning.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fortunately, there were no injuries.