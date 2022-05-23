BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a March 2021 murder of a 19-year-old Cumberland County woman. Bridgeton police said Monday that 35-year-old Donavan Watts was charged on May 17 in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Aaliyah Eubanks.

Police said on March 16, 2021, Bridgeton police responded to an incident at a home located at 90 South Burlington Road. According to police, a 13-year-old told police her nephew’s mom had been shot. Eubanks was located in the apartment fatally shot with multiple gunshot wounds.

Jennifer Williams told CBS3 Mysteries in September 2021 that Eubanks, her daughter, a single mother to a 1-year-old at the time, had just returned home from work.

“March turned my world upside down. As a mother, as a parent, I was bringing my daughter home from doing a 16-hour shift at a nursing home. She was taking care of other people’s mothers and fathers and grandparents. Sixteen hours. I take her home and less than three hours later I get a call saying my daughter was murdered in her bed. That they came in, snatched her out of her bed and murdered her,” Williams previously told CBS3 Mysteries.

Watts has been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. He’s currently being held in the Atlantic County Jail.

Investigators said they believe Watts did not act alone and said another person of interest has been identified in connection to the murder.

Anyone with any information is being asked to contact the police.