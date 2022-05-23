ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Allentown residents, do you have a 15-year-old you are looking to keep busy this summer? They are now eligible for part-time and seasonal employment in the City of Allentown.

Allentown lowered its age requirement for part-time and seasonal employment from 16 to 15, but proper working papers are required.

The change applies to cashier and attendant positions and lifeguards for city pools.

In order to become a lifeguard candidate, the teen must maintain a valid certification in or have the ability to pass the following courses: American Red Cross Lifeguarding, American Red Cross First Aid, American Red Cross CPR/AED for the professional rescuer.

Other certifications may also be required by local or state laws, for example, pre-employment lifeguard knowledge and skills check.

The Red Cross provides free lifeguard training and certification. The next courses are June 17 to 19 and June 24 to 26.

The city will hold open interviews for seasonal positions on May 23 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Recreation Office, May 29 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and May 30 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cedar Beach Pool. The seasonal pool employees will work at Cedar Beach and Mack Pools. Irving and Jordan Pools are closed for the 2022 season.

You can schedule an interview by calling 610-437-7750.

For more information on Allentown public pools click here.