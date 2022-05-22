PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenager, man, and police officer were injured in West Philadelphia as police apprehended two carjacking suspects on Sunday, authorities say. The incident happened at the intersection of 53rd and Thompson Streets around 2:15 p.m.

Police say they spotted a white Volvo that was reportedly carjacked early Sunday morning.

At some point during the pursuit, police say the Volvo struck a 16-year-old boy on a bike. The boy was taken to CHOP and placed in critical but stable condition.

After the crash, police say the two suspects fled the vehicle on foot. One suspect was apprehended but the second suspect continued to run.

Police say a 19th District Unit pursued the man and struck another car at the intersection of 53rd and Master Streets. The officer inside the vehicle was transported to Roxborough where he’s expected to be treated and released.

The driver of that vehicle police hit, a man in his 40s, was transported to Lankenau with a hip injury, officers say. The police vehicle sustained heavy front end damage, and the other vehicle was badly damaged on the driver’s side.

Police say the second suspect was eventually apprehended and a weapon was recovered.