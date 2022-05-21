PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A lot of people in the Philadelphia area have been waiting months for the city’s first ever Topgolf. It’s opening its doors on Friday.

CBS3’s Ross DiMattei went to Somerton to check it out before the big grand opening.

If you’ve never been to a Topgolf, the best part is that you don’t have to be good at golf to have a good time.

And now, you don’t have to cross a bridge to New Jersey to enjoy it.

“At the end of the day, you’re just here to have fun,” Mike Farley, the director of operations of Topgolf, said. “You’re just here to spend time with your friends and your family.”

The city’s first Topgolf location is located right off Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia. It features three floors, multiple bars, and more than 100 hitting bays, where golfers of any age and ability can let loose.

“People just hitting a golf ball, if they can connect and they can send it out and it makes any kind of traction out there on the field, they’re excited,” Farley said. “They’re very surprised, like, ‘Oh my God. I never knew I could do that.’ Now, they’ve hit one and they want to hit 10 more.”

Topgolf has taken the driving range into the 21st century. You simply wave your club over the sensor, place your ball, and swing away.

The Topgolf technology takes care of the rest, awarding you points for each target you hit, based on distance, accuracy, and consistency.

“We have plenty of different games for everybody, depending on skill level,” Farley said. “And honestly, again, there’s something here for everybody and that’s a big part of what draws people in.”

If golf isn’t your game or you’re struggling with your swing, you can always kick back in your climate controlled bay and enjoy top shelf food and drinks.

As Topgolf employees will tell you, you don’t have to be a great golfer to have a great time.

“We can help you fake the golf part if you’re not good at it,” Farley said.

You can have up to six people per bay, and you can reserve them ahead of time or walk in on the day of. Bays start at $30 dollars per hour, and you can bring your own clubs or use the ones that top golf provides.